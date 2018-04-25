Amherstburg police cruiser involved in crash

An Amherstburg police cruiser has been involved in a crash.

It happened on County Road 9, near South Side Road, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Amherstburg police said there were no injuries.

Both vehicles were travelling north. The collision happened when the officer tried to stop another vehicle.

"At this point, there's no determination to who's at fault. The investigation is still ongoing," said Constable Steve Owen.

A sergeant will be conducting the investigation. It's unclear if the cruiser's lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash.

The police officer was taken to hospital for observation, while the other driver refused medical attention.

There was significant front-end damage to both vehicles. Air bags deployed in the civilian vehicle, but not in the police cruiser.

