A Windsor man has been arrested after leading Amherstburg police on a lengthy chase that involved him leaving the road and crashing into several objects — all while his nine-month old son was in the car.

Police were told a parent may have abducted his child and stolen a black Chrysler vehicle Monday. Officers spotted the vehicle around 11 a.m. near the corner of Sea Crest Drive and Front Road North and turned on their lights and sirens.

When the car didn't stop, police tried to stop it by boxing it in and forcing it to slow down, but the man escaped. Officers slowed down to follow from a safe distance, according to a media release from Amherstburg police.

"The suspect vehicle left the roadway to evade stopped police cars stopped at that intersection, striking several objects and parked vehicles including an Amherstburg Police car," says the release.

The car was eventually stopped on the front lawn of a home on Fort Street.

Police discovered the man had his nine-month-old child in the car during the chase and contacted the Children's Aid Society.

The man faces several criminal code offences and Highway Traffic Act offences — an investigation into the incident is ongoing.