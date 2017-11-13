Amherstburg police are looking for a suspect after two businesses were broken into on the same night in the downtown core.

On Thursday a man was captured on videotape at 10:45 p.m. kicking in the front door of Musicland located on Richmond Street. The man then leaves the business five minutes later. About $500 was taken from the business.

Around 11:55 p.m. police believe the same man forced his way into the Artisan Grill, located around the corner from Musicland. Police said the man entered the restaurant but did not take anything.

Two B&Es to local businesses investigated by @AburgPolice appear to be related. https://t.co/hazfpYPJgA @CStoppers pic.twitter.com/obkqTqI0qb — @AburgPolice

Through surveillance footage, the man is then seen getting into an older model GM pick-up with trailer mirrors, a metal rack behind the cab and a tool box in the bed. Another person was waiting inside the pick-up.

Police are trying to identify the individual captured in the video surveillance as well as the GMC truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.