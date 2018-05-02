Skip to Main Content
Amherstburg officer charged for crash involving cruiser, civilian car

Amherstburg police has charged one of its own officers in relation to a crash last week.

The officer being charged suffered neck and back injuries.

A two-vehicle crash involving an Amherstburg police cruiser happened Wednesday morning. (Aburg Police/Twitter)

The officer has been charged with failing to make a safe turn under the Highway Traffic Act.

The collision happened on County Road 9, near South Side Road, around 9 a.m. on April 25.

Investigators said the cruiser was attempting to make a U-turn to stop a speeding vehicle in the opposite direction. The emergency lights were on.

The cruiser collided with another vehicle headed northbound while attempting the U-turn.

The officer being charged suffered neck and back injuries. The other driver wasn't believed to be injured, as they refused medical attention on scene.

