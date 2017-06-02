Two men, including an Amherstburg resident, have been fined a total of $5,500 for an illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario.

Marcel Trepanier of Sturgeon Falls pleaded guilty to hunting a cow moose without a license near Marten River back in 2014. After the moose was shot, Jeremy Beaudoin of Amherstburg drove to the area and placed his moose tag on the dead animal.

Conservation officers later confiscated the moose from Beaudoin's home and charged both men.

Earlier this month, Justice of the Peace Ruby Beck fined Trepanier $3,500. Beaudoin was fined $2,000. Both men received a two-year hunting licence suspension.