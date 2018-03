An Amherstburg man has been fined $1,000 for trespassing while hunting coyotes.

William Gatto, 22, pleaded guilty before a justice of the peace this week.

Conservation officers with the Southern Marine Enforcement Unit in Wheatley and Amherstburg police found him on private property with a rifle last December.

The ministry said hunters must have permission from the landowner or occupier of the property before entering private land.

Hear more about coyote concerns in LaSalle: