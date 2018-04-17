Skip to Main Content
Amherstburg fire remove trapped person from flipped vehicle

Amherstburg fire remove trapped person from flipped vehicle

The Amherstburg Fire Department removed a person trapped in a vehicle after an accident on Tuesday.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Middle Side Road

CBC News ·
Amherstburg fire crews removed a person from a vehicle after an accident on Middle Side Road on Tuesday April 17, 2018. (Amherstburg Fire Department)

The Amherstburg Fire Department removed a person trapped in a vehicle after an accident on Tuesday. 

The accident happened on Middle Side Road between Walker Road and Concession Road 8.

Fire officials said a person was trapped in their vehicle following the accident. 

The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

