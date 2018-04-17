Amherstburg fire remove trapped person from flipped vehicle
The Amherstburg Fire Department removed a person trapped in a vehicle after an accident on Tuesday.
The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Middle Side Road
The Amherstburg Fire Department removed a person trapped in a vehicle after an accident on Tuesday.
The accident happened on Middle Side Road between Walker Road and Concession Road 8.
Fire officials said a person was trapped in their vehicle following the accident.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.