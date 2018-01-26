A house fire in Amherstburg's south end that caused an estimated $75,000 in damage has been deemed suspicious.

Police were called to the home on Ridgeview Place North last night to check on the wellbeing of a person.

Officers smelled smoke after arriving and determined there was a fire in the house,

The Amberstburg Fire Department was called in and flames were contained to the main floor.

Damage estimate for fire in 300 block of Ridgeview Place North is $75,000. On scene investigation completed, fire deemed suspicious. Investigation ongoing. — @Aburg_Fire

The person in the house was transported to hospital for assessment.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.