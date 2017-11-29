The damage estimate for an Amherstburg house fire is $150,000, according to fire officials.

The Amherstburg Fire Department responded to the fire on the 300 block of McClellan Avenue at about 6 p.m. Tuesday night. 

There was "heavy smoke" coming from the single story home, the fire department tweeted.

Amherstburg Fire said the blaze started in the crawl space of the home, but they were unable to determine the cause. 

The fire was contained to a small area, but there was smoke damage throughout the house. 