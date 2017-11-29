The damage estimate for an Amherstburg house fire is $150,000, according to fire officials.

The Amherstburg Fire Department responded to the fire on the 300 block of McClellan Avenue at about 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

There was "heavy smoke" coming from the single story home, the fire department tweeted.

Damage estimate for fire in 300 block of McClellan is $150,000. Fire started in basement crawl space and was contained to small area of basement. Smoke damage throughout home. Unable to determine cause — @Aburg_Fire

Amherstburg Fire said the blaze started in the crawl space of the home, but they were unable to determine the cause.

The fire was contained to a small area, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.