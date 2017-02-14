Four 16-year-old males were sent to the hospital after a fiery single-vehicle crash in Amherstburg Monday afternoon.

A Chevrolet Impala was near the 4700 block of 4th Concession North just before 4 p.m. when it left the road and rolled into a farmer's field, according to a media release from the Amherstburg Police Service.

"All four occupants managed to exit the vehicle as it caught fire," said the release.

Smoke continued to rise from the vehicle as the town's fire fighters put out the flames.

One of the passengers was transported to hospital in Detroit with serious injuries, while the injuries of the other three were minor.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses of the crash to contact them.