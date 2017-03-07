The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority are investigating after an incident involving an oven at an Amherstburg pizza shop sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

OFMEM & TSSA contacted regarding issue with pizza oven at Capri Pizza in 500 block of Sandwich Street S. 1 person transported to hospital — @Aburg_Fire

Emergency services arrived at Capri Pizza on Sandwich Street South just before 6 p.m. after an issue with the pizza oven caused burns to the man's face, shoulder and arm.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.