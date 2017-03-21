Participants in a lawsuit brought against the Canadian Transit Company are taking a tour of boarded up homes in the Indian Road area to see how the company's owning the homes has affected the neighbourhood.

Follow the live blog below for the latest from the tour.

Boarding the bus, off to drive around sandwich to see what the surrounding area looks like, as requested by the judge @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/ToLrFIXnd1 — @RimaHamadi

"There was a house right next to the hydro pole. The city tore it down, it had a Felix address" - Stan Korosec, with the bridge company pic.twitter.com/jR3xNfyB2O — @RimaHamadi

The south side of Edison is mainly comprised of boarded up homes. @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/BlqyLfsWVO — @RimaHamadi

Now walking on Felix to Edison pic.twitter.com/YFmaTl0hrZ — @RimaHamadi

This is where the new building would be, for the new ambassador plaza pic.twitter.com/JuBCE0qF4Z — @RimaHamadi

This is part of the view in question @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/InVo8XIRIU — @RimaHamadi

This is Stephan Chaborek's house. The judge along with his daughter Jean are checking out the view from his porch @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/c6DJWbsnKn — @RimaHamadi

"These are ones that were owned, and bought as packages. About 9 houses" - Harvey Strosberg, lawyer for plantiffs pic.twitter.com/5jy1Uo9G89 — @RimaHamadi

Out of the courtroom, and onto Indian Rd. Lawsuit against the bridge company takes a field trip to see evidence in real time @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/t4mOWO6SzV — @RimaHamadi

We started at University and Indian road, heading north to Wyandotte pic.twitter.com/vYEnkSRQGn — @RimaHamadi

Can't see the blog? Click here.