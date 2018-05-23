Ambassador Bridge joining Walpole Island First Nation for archaeological mitigation

The Ambassador Bridge and Walpole Island First Nation will be joining together to investigate the archeological potential of the construction site at the new Ambassador Bridge span location.

The Canadian Transit Company said it will fund the work, which will allow Walpole officials and AECOM to conduct archeological mitigation in the area of Villa Maria, Indian Road and a small bit of land between University Ave. and Riverside Drive.

"This project will allow them to investigate, document and celebrate both this important archeological site and their long history in their traditional territory," said CTC president Dan Stamper.

Stamper said at the same time, the archeological mitigation stage will allow the company to proceed with construction.

Fencing has been put up around the area to protect the site and remind the public it is private property.

"We are very excited for this project which will help us to reconnect with, uncover, and share our rich history along the Detroit River area, which was integral to our traditional commerce and travel activities," said Daniel Miskokomon, Walpole Island First Nation chief.

A press conference will be held tomorrow afternoon at Villa Maria.