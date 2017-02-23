The owner of the Ambassador Bridge has taken legal action in his fight to allow the shipment of hazardous material along his privately owned international crossing, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Documents from the U.S. District Court show the Detroit International Bridge Company wants to overturn a decision by the Michigan Department of Transportation that prohibits the shipment of materials, such as explosive gases, flammable material, organics and poison.

The Bridge Company — owned by billionaire Matty Moroun — argues the department of transportation does not have the authority to prohibit the shipment of hazardous materials across a privately owned bridge.

Moroun's two bridge companies — he also owns the Canadian Transit Company, which operates the Canadian side of the crossing — have been losing money because of the limitation, according to the court documents.

"The DIBC and the CTC have lost and continue to lose millions of dollars in revenue from decreased truck traffic," the filing states.