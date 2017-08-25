The northbound entrance to the Ambassador Bridge was closed Friday morning after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side.

The truck was carrying auto parts when it rolled around 9:30 a.m., according to police. (Dan Taekema/CBC News)

Windsor police officers at the scene said the truck was carrying auto parts and it will be hours before it can be unloaded and cleaned up.

Police say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash. (Dan Taekema/CBC News)

The truck driver was tended to by emergency crews at the scene, who said he only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m.