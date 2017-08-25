The northbound entrance to the Ambassador Bridge was closed Friday morning after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side.
Windsor police officers at the scene said the truck was carrying auto parts and it will be hours before it can be unloaded and cleaned up.
The truck driver was tended to by emergency crews at the scene, who said he only suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m.
People on scene say the driver took the turn too fast. They had a similar crash last week. pic.twitter.com/i5XDiDEwuz—
@DanTaekema