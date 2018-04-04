The company that owns the Ambassador Bridge says opening six unused customs booths on Huron Church will "save lives and money."

The statement from Canadian Transit Company (CTC) president Dan Stamper comes in response to a letter sent by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, which criticized Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Matt Marchand for writing to Canada's public safety minister about the possibility of opening the booths.

Dilkens blasted Marchand and the chamber for "allowing itself to be used" by the CTC in an attempt to get around critical negotiations that must be completed before the company can build its new span.

Marchand said he is out of the country and currently not able to respond to requests for comment.

Ambassador Bridge company president Dan Stamper says the request to open the customs booths is about safety, not politics. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

But Stamper says the CTC is aware the negotiations are ongoing and argued the request for more booths wasn't a political move, it was based on safety.

"The [CTC's] concerns regarding traffic congestion on the Ambassador Bridge are the result of the number of traffic deaths and injuries on U.S. freeways approaching the bridge and are in no way related to ongoing discussions with the City of Windsor regarding the bridge expansion," he wrote. "We appreciate that Mayor Dilkens may not have been aware of the tragic incidents when he issued his letter to the Minister."

Stamper says the CBSA refuses to use 6 truck inspection lanes that were completed west of Huron Church Road in 2007. (CBC/Google Maps)

Stamper also took on Dilkens' concerns that opening the booths would result in Huron Church Road being immediately closed, as stated in a 2008 letter from the CBSA director general, who was concerned about a public street running through a customs area.

He explained the CTC is only hoping to temporarily close the southbound side of the busy road starting at Wyandotte Street for four to six hours each weekday afternoon.

"Our concern is that we have constructed six booths which, if fully staffed by Customs during peak times, would save lives and money for bridge travelers," he said.

More to come.