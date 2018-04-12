All except one Windsor-Essex candidate in place for June election

The Liberal party nominated its representative for the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh Thursday evening.

Remy Boulbol was named to run against incumbent Percy Hatfield (NDP) and Mohammad Latif (PC), both of whom were nominated in 2017.

Remy Boulbol speaks with CBC Radio's Tony Doucette. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Here's who's been nominated, so far:

Windsor West

NDP: Lisa Gretzky (Incumbent)

Liberals: Rino Bortolin

PC: Adam Ibrahim

Green Party: Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale

Windsor-Tecumseh

NDP: Percy Hatfield (Incumbent)

Liberals: Remy Boulbol

PC: Mohammad Latif

​Essex

NDP: Taras Natyshak (Incumbent)

Liberals: Open

PC: Chris Lewis