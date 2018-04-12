Skip to Main Content
All except one Windsor-Essex candidate in place for June election

All except one candidate chosen to represent the three ridings in Windsor-Essex.

Remy Boulbol nominated as Liberal candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh Thursday night

CBC News ·
(Elections Ontario)

The Liberal party nominated its representative for the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh Thursday evening.

Remy Boulbol was named to run against incumbent Percy Hatfield (NDP) and Mohammad Latif (PC), both of whom were nominated in 2017.

Remy Boulbol speaks with CBC Radio's Tony Doucette. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Here's who's been nominated, so far:

Windsor West

NDP: Lisa Gretzky (Incumbent) 
Liberals: Rino Bortolin
PC: Adam Ibrahim
Green Party: Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale 

Windsor-Tecumseh

NDP: Percy Hatfield (Incumbent)
Liberals: Remy Boulbol
PC: Mohammad Latif

​Essex

NDP: Taras Natyshak (Incumbent)
Liberals: Open
PC: Chris Lewis

