New
All except one Windsor-Essex candidate in place for June election
All except one candidate chosen to represent the three ridings in Windsor-Essex.
Remy Boulbol nominated as Liberal candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh Thursday night
The Liberal party nominated its representative for the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh Thursday evening.
Remy Boulbol was named to run against incumbent Percy Hatfield (NDP) and Mohammad Latif (PC), both of whom were nominated in 2017.
Here's who's been nominated, so far:
Windsor West
NDP: Lisa Gretzky (Incumbent)
Liberals: Rino Bortolin
PC: Adam Ibrahim
Green Party: Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale
Windsor-Tecumseh
NDP: Percy Hatfield (Incumbent)
Liberals: Remy Boulbol
PC: Mohammad Latif
Essex
NDP: Taras Natyshak (Incumbent)
Liberals: Open
PC: Chris Lewis