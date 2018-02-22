As Hollywood deals with the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal through the #MeToo movement, a Windsor actor is doing her part to show what women in the film industry are capable of.

Alice Snaden has written a short film that is being produced by an entirely female team. Moon Dog was selected for a mentorship program to help women advance in leadership roles in the movie industry.

"At times, it's a lot of pain, because there's a lot of reckoning with truth, that people have to come forward and own," she said during an interview with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette. "I feel very honoured, and I really own the responsibility of being an active participant in this tidal wave."

How the #MeToo movement is changing the Canadian film industry:

Snaden is still raising money to pay for the production through an Indiegogo campaign.

She said the two-day shoot for the short film will be done next month.