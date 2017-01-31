The president of the University of Windsor says students and university staff who are citizens of the countries listed in a recent executive order by President Donald Trump shouldn't try to cross the border between Windsor and Detroit.

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump last Friday temporarily blocks nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States.

"I am sure I speak on behalf of the entire University of Windsor community in reaffirming our belief in the importance of treating all people, regardless of their nationality, religion, skin colour, or ability, with respect and dignity," wrote Alan Wildeman in his statement.

The president also reminded students with visitor visas that they are not guaranteed passage to the United States.

"We will provide every support we can in these uncertain times," Wildeman wrote, before directing general questions to the school's International Student Centre.