Windsor is a safe city despite the "fear and apprehension" after a fatal shooting said police chief Al Frederick Thursday morning.

On Tuesday evening 19-year-old Dallas Nelson was shot and killed, becoming the city's first homicide of 2017. David Formosa, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder and police are continuing to investigate.

Frederick would not provide much detail on the shooting except to say it wasn't random.

Dallas Nelson was shot and killed in Windsor Tuesday. His family describes him as a loving young man who was an aspiring rapper. (Sydney Filiault)

"They did know each other and it was a targeted act," he explained.

Windsor police seized 265 firearms last year, below the five-year average of 317, but the chief said even with so many guns on the street only one person died in a gun-related incident in 2016.

"Gun events where people are actually injured by a firearm in our community are always in the low single digits year over year," he said.

Guns, drugs and gangs

Most of the handguns that enter Windsor come from the U.S., according to Frederick, and local police work closely with the CBSA to catch weapons at the border. But, the chief said, many firearms still get through.

"There are always concerns," he said. "We know we're only getting a small percentage of any illicit contraband whether that be drugs or firearms."

Frederick draws a connection between gangs, drugs and violent crime. He said Windsor police have been targeting "known offenders" and have had "extraordinary success" so far.

With organized crime groups from the Toronto area expanding their drug territory, gang activity is "very prevalent" in the city and the chief said community engagement is key.

"Cooperation and a commitment from our whole community that we do not accept guns and violence or drugs … and we work together."