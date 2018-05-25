Air quality alert for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, Environment Canada

A special air quality statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has issued the alert due to high levels of air pollution that have developed in the region.

Hot and sunny conditions have resulted in increasing ground-level ozone concentrations, and "high risk" air quality health index values are expected to persist for one to two hours on Friday.

The weather authority warns that children — including teenagers — are at higher risk from outdoor air pollution because they often spend time being active outdoors. Environment Canada notes young people are more likely to have asthma and their lungs are still developing.

People with cardiovascular disease can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate the disease leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits and hospital visits.

Environment Canada said anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted. Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.