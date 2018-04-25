Air Canada offering direct flights between Windsor and Montreal

The Windsor International Airport will be offering a new destination soon.

Beginning July 2, Air Canada will offer direct flights between Windsor and Montreal.

There will be one morning flight in each direction every day, and the service will be offered year-round.

"This is an important step in the evolution of Windsor International Airport and the city of Windsor," said Mayor Drew Dilkens in a news release.

Dilkens is also the chair of the YQG Board of Directors.

The new non-stop flights "to Montreal along with the additional Air Canada connections that will now be available will be a great advantage for both Windsor's business and leisure travelers," he said.

Currently, the only direct flights offered by Air Canada from Windsor land in Toronto.