Meghan Agosta was at the centre of a critical moment at the Olympics Thursday, when her final shot in a shootout for the gold medal failed to make it past the U.S. goalie.

The Ruthven native may have missed on that chance for Canada to repeat as gold medal winners in women's hockey, but she did score earlier in the shootout, and assisted on a goal in regulation.

The United States won the game 3-2. Agosta was upset about the loss, but still savoured representing Canada and taking the silver.

"It's been amazing to be able to put on this jersey and represent Canada. It's an honour every time," she said through tears. "It's just unfortunate you know. You work so hard, and I'm just so proud of the girls."

Canadian women had won the last four Olympic hockey titles, including three against the U.S.

"When it comes down to shootout, it can go either way, but I'm very proud, not only of myself, but the team, and we just have to hold our heads high," said Agosta. "I don't think this will be the end. I have to go back to work, but we had something special here."

Agosta will be returning to British Columbia where she works as a police officer with the Vancouver Police Department.