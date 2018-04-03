Windsor aggravated assault victim dies, police say

A 51-year-old Windsor man who was allegedly severely beaten has died, according to police.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Police said the victim had just arrived with a woman in his vehicle when a 43-year-old man left a home on Daytona Avenue — near where Huron Church and Malden roads meet — and an argument broke out.

While police said the woman was also assaulted, she was apparently not injured. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he died on Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted in London on Sunday, but final results are "pending" to determine the cause of his death.

The suspect, who was arrested without incident, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault.