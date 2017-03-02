Employees from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the U.S. say they were discriminated against because of their age, according to lawyers representing the workers in a lawsuit.

The latest round of performance evaluations from the company led to employees over the age of 55 being unfairly treated, alleges Michigan-based civil rights law firm, Akeel and Valentine, PLC.

The firm filed a class-action lawsuit that also claims poor ratings during the evaluations resulted in employees losing merit pay and bonuses, while others were fired.

"These allegations are similar to a recently filed class action discrimination lawsuit against FCA on behalf of African Americans," the lawyers stated in a news release. "Both suits stem from the FCA's human resources (department's) own findings that older age employees and African American employees have been adversely affected for at least the years of 2014 through 2017."

The suit was filed with the U.S. Federal Court eastern division.