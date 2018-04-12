Skip to Main Content
After running over a stop sign and hitting a house, man charged with impaired driving

Notifications

New

After running over a stop sign and hitting a house, man charged with impaired driving

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Broadway Street around 9:20 p.m. on April 6. Officers said the 24-year-old driver showed signs of impairment.

The man's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded

CBC News ·

A Lakeshore man has been charged with drunk driving after running over a stop sign and hitting a house.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Broadway Street around 9:20 p.m. on April 6.

Officers said the 24-year-old driver showed signs of impairment.

He is charged with driving while impaired and being in control of a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milligrams of blood.

The man's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.

No one was injured in the crash.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us