After running over a stop sign and hitting a house, man charged with impaired driving

A Lakeshore man has been charged with drunk driving after running over a stop sign and hitting a house.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Broadway Street around 9:20 p.m. on April 6.

Officers said the 24-year-old driver showed signs of impairment.

He is charged with driving while impaired and being in control of a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milligrams of blood.

The man's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.

No one was injured in the crash.