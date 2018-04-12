New
After running over a stop sign and hitting a house, man charged with impaired driving
A Lakeshore man has been charged with drunk driving after running over a stop sign and hitting a house.
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Broadway Street around 9:20 p.m. on April 6.
Officers said the 24-year-old driver showed signs of impairment.
He is charged with driving while impaired and being in control of a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milligrams of blood.
The man's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.
No one was injured in the crash.