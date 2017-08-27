Members of Place du Partage want Windsor Police to understand the strained relationship some in the French African communities have with police.

Jacques Kagayo, the project coordinator for Place du Partage, said their youth have a good relationship with local police, but it is a different story with police back in Africa. He said when people immigrate to Canada, they often have the same image of officers here as they do back home.

They want to change that, so they had Windsor Police Diversity officer Neil McEachern speak to a group of 40 at Place du Partage.

"The relationship with the police back in Africa isn't the same as we should be having here," said Jolie Katembo, member of Place du Partage.

Jolie Katembo said she grew up in an active war zone and know many that immigrate to Canada have anxiety when dealing with local police. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

She said she grew up in an active war zone in Congo, lived in a refugee home in Uganda and eventually came to Canada. She remembers that police there are more authoritarian.

"The police was the army. The army was also the police," Katembo said.

That anxiety with police didn't go away. She said many brought it over here when they immigrated. She wants Windsor Police to not hold it against someone who doesn't speak English or French doesn't react how they are expect to.

"It's because of the experience they had before and they assume that is what is going to happen to me," Katembo said. "Am I going to get beat up? Am I going to get robbed?"

She thinks officers coming out and talking to the community can help to an extent, but said it's more about who police are hiring as officers.

Neil McEachern, a diversity officer with Windsor Police takes questions while speaking to a French and Swahili speaking African community group at Place du Partage. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"Sometimes people will go into the forces with a totally different point of view, because they may go in there for authority or power, and there are some people that go in there to actually help," Katembo said.

She said for her, policing is about who you are and what kind of a difference you want to make in this world.

This was the first meeting with the group and Cons. Neil McEachrane. It focused on diversity, promoting policing as a career choice and the need for immigrants to know how police work in Canada.

"A lot of the times there are misconceptions as well," he said. "People see things or hear things happen and paint us all with the same brush."

McEachrane said it's important for him to talk to the community and let them know police are just like them. He said it helps break down barriers and develop trust which will help "see us as human beings."

He understands that this community, which have some members that primarily speak French or an African language can see police as unfriendly. McEachrane said having meetings like this will allow the community to see the person inside the officer.

"We have to get out, let people know who we actually are and what we're like."