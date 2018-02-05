The sound of African drums echoed through the CAW Student Centre at the University of Windsor Monday afternoon.

The drumming lesson was the first major event of Afrofest, an week-long festival that celebrates black culture through music, movies, lectures and crafts.

Learn to drum at Afrofest0:58

Coordinator Paula Ajala-Alexis said she hoping this year's edition of festival, which is in its thirteenth year, will attract people outside of the university.

"This year I'm trying to deal with LGBT issues, mental health issues and I'm trying to bring it to the wider community," said Ajala-Alexis.

Events continue through the week. Festivities include dance lessons, movie night, a workshop on sexual health, food tasting, a lecture by black activist Devyn Springer and a workshop on becoming a black entrepreneur.

The times and dates can be found on the Afrofest website.