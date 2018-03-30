Skip to Main Content
Advisory issued with high winds expected tomorrow

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent could be in store for some strong wind gusts Saturday night; therefore, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

Environment Canada says gusts could reach 80 km/h

Frank J. Shepley captured this photo of wind-whipped waves on Lake Erie. (Frank J. Shepley)

Strong winds are possible to develop in parts of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued a 'special weather statement' Friday afternoon outlining the conditions.

Southwesterly gusts could reach 80 km/h late in the day and gradually weaken into the evening.

March 19, 2018. (Philippe Turgeon/CBC)
