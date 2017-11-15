Adventure Bay Family Water Park plans to mark the United Nation's Universal Children's Day by hosting a free health expo for kids, and providing discounted admissions to the park on Nov. 17.
The expo will feature displays about healthy eating, yoga for kids, and a tour of a fire truck.
The water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, with a fee of $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 12.
