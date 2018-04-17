Adopt a Vet founder to be honoured by Governor General
A Windsor man who started an organization to reach out to lonely veterans is being honoured by the Governor General Tuesday.
Johnathan Hemstreet of Sarnia will also be receive a volunteer award at Rideau Hall
Brad Krewench will receive a medal for his volunteer work with Adopt a Vet.
The organization aims to give veterans who have outlived their family and friends something to look forward to at Christmas time.
"The people that fought so hard to give us the freedoms that we have today that now might not have anybody around them to spend time with, especially around holiday times where it gets really, really sad for them, for us to be able to kind of brighten their day a little bit, it's quite humbling," Krewench explained.
Johnathan Hemstreet of Sarnia will also be receive a volunteer award at Rideau Hall.
