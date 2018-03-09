Comedian Adam Sandler has been snapped on social media wearing St. Clair College swag he picked up in town last year.

John Fairley, vice president of college and community relations at St. Clair, said he opened up the Sportsplex on campus last Easter weekend so Sandler could play basketball.

The star was in town for a comedy show at Caesars Windsor.

After the shoot around, Fairley presented Sandler with some branded swag.

Fairley said he gave Sandler the sweater after he visited the Sportsplex last year. (St. Clair College/Facebook)

"You give these things away and you don't know where they end up or whether they even take anything with [them]," Fairley said.

On Thursday morning, Fairley was surprised with what he saw on social media. People were sharing pictures of Sandler sporting a green St. Clair saints hoodie.

Sandler has been spotted a few times with the green Saints hoodie on. (St. Clair College/Facebook)

"Other people got into looking at Instagram and postings and stuff, and then we started seeing all these other pictures, so it wasn't just a one-day occurrence."



Fairley hopes the exposure will help the Saints athletics program with recruiting.