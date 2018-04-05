Windsor wants to make it easier for residents to get around without a car

The City of Windsor is rolling out a new plan to make roads more friendly for walking, cycling and all other forms of "human-powered" transportation.

Officials have launched an 18-month process called Walk Wheel Windsor, which will help develop a vision of what safe and convenient "active" transportation looks like over the next 20 years.

The city has launched an online survey, open until June 29, to find out what encourages people to use active mobility options.

Walk Wheel Windsor will help create an Active Transportation Master Plan for our community. Visit us online at <a href="https://t.co/feii0e2N9r">https://t.co/feii0e2N9r</a> and in person at Malden Park on April 22 to get active and get involved! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/WmCU6qbrM4">https://t.co/WmCU6qbrM4</a> <a href="https://t.co/m9qBsH7CiI">pic.twitter.com/m9qBsH7CiI</a> —@CityWindsorON

"We want to hear from all residents, not matter how they move around — on foot, wheelchair or scooter, by car, transit, bicycle or skateboard," stated manager of transportation planning, Josette Eugeni.

Walk Wheel Windsor will also be hosting community events throughout the spring to promote active transportation. The first event will be held at the Earth Day celebration at Malden Park on Sunday, April 22. Participants are eligible to win prizes if they arrive without a car.