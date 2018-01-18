A dump truck and SUV collided Thursday afternoon on Howard Ave., sending the driver of the SUV to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a release from the OPP, the black SUV was travelling south on Howard, south of Concession 7. The commercial dump truck was travelling north at the same location.

The SUV crossed into the northbound lane, hitting the dump truck.

OPP said a dog in the SUV was not injured at the time of the collision, and was turned over to a family member of the SUV driver.

Howard Ave. had been closed from Concession to County Rd. 7 northbound and southbound due to a police investigation.