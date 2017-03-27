Windsor city councillors are being asked to approve the spending of $37,500 to provide special mats and wheelchairs to allow disabled access to Sandpoint Beach.

The request comes from the Windsor Accessibility Advisory Committee. The money would come from its budget.

The matting would create a non-slip surface leading from the paved walkway at the south end of the beach to the water's edge. East west matting would provide access to other areas of the beach.

In addition, the proposal also calls for the purchase of two water wheel chairs called Mobi-Chairs which allow disabled people to go into the water.

"We want to help our people who cannot really help themselves," said Ward 4 Councillor Ed Sleiman, who sits on the advisory committee.

The matting would be stored away during winter months and installed in the spring.

According to the report council will consider, the matting and chairs are already in use at Wasaga Beach, St. Catherines and Kincardine.

The proposal has the support of the Life After Fifty centres, Family Respite Services Windsor/Essex and the John McGivney Children's Centre.