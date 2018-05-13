Access to Black Oak Heritage Park switching to Sandwich Street

If you are heading to Black Oak Heritage Park for a scenic run or to walk your dog, you will have to take a different street to get into the park.

Access to the city's west side park will be switching to Sandwich Street as part of the ongoing Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

A section of road immediately west of the Essex Terminal Railway tracks and east of Ojibway Parkway requires paving, the city said in a press release.

Park users will now have to come in through Sandwich Street instead of off Ojibway Parkway. (Meg Roberts/ CBC News )

Through traffic will not be permitted on Broadway Avenue so a temporary detour is required for park users as well as the businesses located on the street.

The work is set to begin Monday and is anticipated to take four to six weeks to complete.