Amelita Navarro and Donny Moore have both been living in Windsor for about a decade, but still sometimes get confused looks when they speak.

Moore hails from Northern Ireland and Navarro from the Philippines, but despite coming from different corners of the world, they have one thing in common — an accent.

Following The Accent Effect — a CBC Toronto series looking at attitudes about accents — we spoke with two people from very different parts of the world about what their experience with an accent has been in Windsor.

Amelita Navarro: My accent is part of who I am0:39

Amelita Navarro

From: The Philippines

Moved to Canada: 10 years ago

Despite living in Windsor for a decade, Navarro still remembers the difficulties of moving to a place where people were not accustomed to her accent.

"In the beginning when I came here you can sense that there's a challenge for the other person, especially if they're a Canadian, who is trying to understand the way I speak," she explained, adding that struggle can sometimes still linger, even today.

"Even if I am fluent in English ... I have to be careful and speak slowly in order for them to understand me."

Navarro said she still sometimes has difficulty understanding why Canadians pronounce certain words the way they do, but explained she never had trouble finding work because of the way she speaks.

"When I was initially interviewed they can sense that I have an accent, but I'm glad the employer focused on my skills and my abilities and that's the reason they basically hired me."

Donny Moore: Windsor is a great place to be accepted0:53

Donny Moore

From: Northern Ireland

Moved to Canada: Nine years ago

Moore jokes his Canadian wife probably didn't know what he was saying when he proposed and was just nodding to be polite. Years later, the couple is still together — despite the fact she often can't understand what he's saying over the phone.

His wife isn't alone.

"I think it's important to be distinct in your accent — because it's part of who you are." -Donny Moore

"Whenever I order two of something, I get three all of the time and I get charged for three," he explained. That issue can come up in his work as a contractor too.

"There are some words where I've adapted just because of work where I need to be clear for measurements and things like that," he said. "There are certain words that I say totally different even though it's the same language. It's a language barrier within the same language."

Moore said the fact some can't understand him, despite the fact he's speaking the same language, can be difficult to wrap his head around.

"English is my language, it's the only language I've known, so when I come to somewhere that is English speaking, to feel like you sort of have to explain yourself of say words slightly differently, it feels kind of odd because I'm saying the same word as you, why don't you understand me?"

He added the key seems to be to not take the questions too seriously. Still, if he's asked to repeat himself three or more times it can get a bit frustrating.

Life with an accent in Windsor

Both Moore and Navarro said Windsor is a welcoming place for people with accents.

"A lot of people like the sound of the Irish accent and people will say to me 'I don't know what you're saying, but just keep talking because I like the sound of it," joked Moore.

"It's also important for Canadians living in a diverse community to understand and learn our accents as well so they can also identify these communities because, after all, we are part now of the Canadian society." - Amelita Navarro

On a more serious note, he described Windsor as a "great city to be accepted in" — a place where an accent can be a source of pride.

"I think it's important to be distinct in your accent — because it's part of who you are."

Navarro agreed and added understanding others is an important part of being Canadian.

"It's also important for Canadians living in a diverse community to understand and learn our accents as well so they can also identify these communities because, after all, we are part now of the Canadian society."