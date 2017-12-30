A fire at the old H&B factory in Wallaceburg on Friday night caused approximately $500,000 of damages and was severe enough to require a response from multiple stations in Chatham-Kent.

Fire crews responded from the Wallaceburg station after receiving a call around 7 p.m., but required backup from two additional Chatham stations along with volunteer firefighters.

The former H&B factory in Wallaceburg went up in flames on Friday night. (CK Fire Department/Twitter)

No one was injured, according to the Chatham-Kent fire department.

Firefighters say they managed to contain the fire to the factory building on Arnold Street. Police added that it was abandoned.

The fire department says they saved $100,000 worth of property.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service.