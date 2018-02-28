An Aamjiwnaang elder who is an advocate for residential school survivors received the province's highest order on Tuesday.

Elder Geraldine Robertson was invested into the Order of Ontario by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell at a ceremony at Queen's Park.

Robertson was about 10-years-old when she was sent to a residential school near London, Ont., and hopped around to different schools in southwestern Ontario. She recalls being punished everyday, receiving up to 15 lashings on each hand and up her arms.

The 2017 appointees to the Order of Ontario. (Ontario Ministry of Citizenship & Immigration/Twitter)

She's used her past to help educate Canadians across the country and to encourage other residential school survivors to come forward about what they have been through.

Robertson and 19 other people were invested Tuesday.