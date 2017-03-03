At the John R. Park Homestead conservation area in Harrow, the month of March and maple syrup are intrinsically linked.
Having never visited the Homestead before - and being a lover of all things maple - I decided to pay a visit to learn about the celebrations.
Tap on the audio player to hear what I found.
The Homestead's maple syrup festival takes place Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more on all Maple Month festivities at the John R. Park Homestead, click here.
