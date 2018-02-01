The AIDS Committee of Windsor has noticed a dramatic rise in the number of clean needles they've handed out through the Needle Syringe Program (NSP) over the past four years — along with a sharp dip in the disposal rate.

The program handed out 670,612 clean needles in 2017.

That's more than three needles for every person who lives in the City of Windsor.

​The numbers also show that nearly 60 per cent more needles were handed out last year compared to 2014.

"Syringes and the clean materials for people that are actively using is important as far as reducing infections," said Byron Klingbyle, a harm reduction coordinator with the AIDS Committee of Windsor.

Return rate drops

About 90,000 fewer needles were returned last year compared to previous years, according to the AIDS Committee.

The return rate in 2014 was 92 per cent. That number dropped all the way to 60 per cent in 2017.

The number of needles handed out are on a steady rise while the disposal rate is decreasing, according to the AIDS Committee of Windsor. (CBC News)

People in Windsor's downtown core have complained about finding used, dirty needles in alleyways and their back yards.

There were 95 calls to the city between January and October last year from people complaining about finding needles in Windsor.

The city will spend $15,000 this year to purchase 10 disposal bins that will be placed in the city to recover used needles, with $65,000 approved in yearly spending to operate the disposal program.

OPS Application

The AIDS Committee of Windsor is considering applying for an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) in Windsor-Essex through the provincial government.

An OPS is a temporary three to six month place where people can use drugs under the care of a health care worker along with an outreach worker on site.

Byron Klingbyle, a harm reduction co-ordinator with the AIDS Committee of Windsor, said the program helps reduce infections. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Klingbyle said he would also expect to see a drop in the number of needles found in Windsor because the clean materials would be administered and disposed of at the location.

Thirty seven people died from opioid-related overdoses in 2016, according to the health unit.