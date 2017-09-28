The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has suspended 659 elementary school students in the Windsor, Ont., area after determined their immunization records weren't up to date.

The health unit reviewed the immunization records of all children registered with boards in the area born between 2008-2011, meaning they're in Grades 1 to 4. The exact schools involved weren't immediately available.

Students with incomplete records were notified last spring, and on Sept. 1, the health unit sent out 2,317 suspension notifications. There were 1,100 students still with incomplete records early Wednesday.

An earlier suspension took place in in February, when almost 700 Grade 11 and 12 students in Windsor and Essex County were suspended because of incomplete immunization records.

Scores of parents provided the health unit with updated immunization forms late Wednesday afternoon, but 659 students were suspended Thursday morning.

The notices sent to families indicated which vaccines were missing from the students' records, how to get in touch with the unit to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization.

Students could be suspended for up to 20 days, if they do not provide an updated record.

Health units across Ontario are required to maintain immunization records for students and can ask boards to issue suspensions to parents in order to ensure parents keep their vaccinations up to date.

In order to attend school, students have to show proof of immunization against meningococcal disease, whooping cough, chickenpox, tetanus, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps and rubella.