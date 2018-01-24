Provincial police will be working with towing companies Wednesday to pull 11 vehicles — including four transport trucks — from the ditch along Highway 402.

All of the vehicles left the highway between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday because of wet snow and freezing temperatures, according to Lambton County OPP.

Police helped safely remove all drivers and passengers, but left their stranded vehicles behind. No injuries were reported.

"These collisions are a direct result of vehicles travelling too fast for the conditions. 100 km/hr is the lawful speed limit," wrote Cost. Chris Doupe in a media release. "Drivers are not required to drive 100 km/hr during poor driving conditions. SLOW DOWN!"