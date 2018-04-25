A group advocating for concrete barriers along the median of Highway 401 between a section of road dubbed "Carnage Alley" said it's a miracle no one was killed in a collision Tuesday.

Police said a transport truck and van went across the median on the highway in Chatham and into oncoming traffic.

Police said this transport truck and a vehicle collided on the highway this afternoon. (Submitted by OPP)

The transport truck was heading eastbound on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road when a tire popped. Before it crossed the median, it collided with a van that was also headed eastbound.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

"It is a miracle no one was killed when you hear how everything unfolded," said Alysson Storey, a founder of the Build the Barrier grassroots group.

Storey's friend Sarah Payne and her five-year-old daughter, Freya Payne, of London, were killed in a crossover collision on the highway in 2017.

Storey is now leading a group that wants concrete barriers placed along the section of Highway 401 that runs between London and Tilbury.

Expedited request for concrete

The provincial government has committed to installing concrete barriers along the section but will first install high-tension cable barriers.

"We must ensure Minister Kathryn McGarry expedites the process for the concrete median barrier installation process," said Storey.

Storey said the Ministry of Transportation plans to install the cable barriers in May.

"Yesterday's incident shows there is no time to waste. The next crossover could be a fatality."