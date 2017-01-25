A Windsor courtroom was shown more of a videotaped statement from Matthew Brush as the third day of his sentencing hearing continued on Wednesday.

​Brush has pleaded guilty to second degree murder and arson charges in connection with the death of Cassandra Kaake.

I must be a psychopath or a sociopath . - Matthew Brush, in 2015 interview with police

"I did what I did... therefore it makes me a monster," said Brush in the video, where he confessed to killing Kaake, who was pregnant at the time. "I must be a psychopath or a sociopath."

Kaake's family and friends held each other and cried in the courtroom while watching Brush explain how he killed her in the 11 hour police video, filmed in February 2015.

Brush broke into Kaake's home the night of the murder, according to his confession, but was startled when she arrived home from work early and killed her.

Brush described using Kaake's shower to clean himself up after being covered in her blood.

When asked by a police detective if he thought about the fact that Kaake was seven months pregnant at the time of her murder, Brush answered "not until after the fact."

During the interview Brush also describes breaking into multiple homes in LaSalle for women's underwear, saying "people should lock their doors."

Brush explained that he wanted to kill himself by driving into a pole without his seatbelt on, and that he could never be forgiven for what he's done. "If you throw me in solitary, please give me some books," he said to a police detective in the video.

At one point on the tape Brush was asked if he has any message for the victim's family.

"I would ask their forgiveness ... I wish I was dead instead of them," he said.

Later today, court will hear victim impact statements from the family of Cassandra Kaake.