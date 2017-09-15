There have been three deaths attributed to the West Nile virus in the past two weeks, according to the Windsor-Essex County Heath Unit.

Two of the reported deaths were adults in the City of Windsor, and the third death was an adult living in Essex County.

"West Nile Virus continues to be a concern for local residents as the temperatures in our region are expected to remain mild for the next several weeks," said acting medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

According to the health unit, the mosquito-borne virus can be unpredictable, ranging from no symptoms to flu-like symptoms to severe inflammation of the brain. The majority of people infected will not have any symptoms, the health unit said.

This year, 29 mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile throughout Windsor and Essex County and 15 confirmed cases of infection have been reported to the health unit.

Residents are advised to get rid of any standing water where mosquitos could breed and to protect themselves using the following steps:

Use insect repellent that contain DEET

Ensure doors and window screens are free of holes and gaps

Limit time spent outdoors at dawn and dusk

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants in light colours when outdoors