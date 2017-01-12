A Mississauga man is being charged with importing and trafficking drugs after the Canada Border Services Agency seized 37 kilograms of cocaine when he tried to cross the Ambassador Bridge into Canada.

The man was hauling a load of fruit on December 27, 2016 when he was pulled aside for a secondary examination. A border officer then discovered 30 bricks of suspected cocaine hidden in the trailer.

The single seizure accounts for more than half of the cocaine seized by CBSA at Southern Ontario ports of entry in 2016, which saw over 67 kilograms of cocaine taken by the Canadian border authorities.

RCMP have charged the man with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He will appear in court in late January 2017.