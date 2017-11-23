A wide-ranging Great Lakes cleanup program would receive $300 million next year under a spending bill approved by the U.S. Senate appropriations committee.

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative focuses on the region's longstanding environmental problems, such as toxic pollution, farm and urban runoff, invasive species and declining wildlife habitat.

U.S. President Donald Trump's budget called for eliminating the program's funding.

However, lawmakers in both parties from the Great Lakes region fought to retain the 300 million dollars it has received most years since 2010.