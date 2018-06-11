3 rescued grizzly bears get new home at Detroit Zoo

​The Detroit Zoo announced it has converted three bear habitats into one collective environment, more than doubling the space shared by three rescued grizzly bears.

The renovated 20,000 sq. ft. habitat aims to provide a more "naturalistic" experience for the bear brothers Mike, Thor and Boo.

According to the Detroit Zoological Society, the new area includes a cave and a variety of nooks that provide more options for bears to move around. Scott Carter is the society's chief life sciences officer.

He says the significantly larger space at the zoo in Royal Oak has helped to expand the bears' "ability to sense what's happening around them."

The bear den was one of the first animal habitats to open when the Detroit Zoo opened in 1928.