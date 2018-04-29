Three people have been displaced from their home after a fire that started in the basement of a Remington Park house.

Crews were called to 1505 South Pacific Ave. around 1 p.m., where smoke was visible upon arrival. An hour later, firefighters managed to put the blaze out.

The Windsor fire department says the fire started because of an overload to the electrical circuit.

The cost of damage is estimated at $100,000, according to the fire department.

No injuries have been reported.